Russian strikes cause power outages in Kyiv grid – Energy Ministry

Enemy shelling caused the disconnection of several elements of the electrical grid supplying Kyiv, resulting in power outages for a significant number of consumers in certain districts of the capital, the Ministry of Energy reported.

"Energy workers are currently restoring power to the affected customers. This will take some time. If you currently have electricity, please conserve it!" the Ministry of Energy stated on Telegram on Thursday evening.

The Ministry also urged the public to rely only on verified sources and to refrain from sharing information that could aid the enemy.

Earlier, DTEK announced emergency power outages in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

As previously reported, the metro system was briefly halted, and the operation of electric public transport in Kyiv was restricted.