Lubinets sends letters to police and Child Services regarding video of student assault in Izmail

Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets announced that he had sent letters to the Main Directorate of the National Police in Odesa region and the Child Services agency regarding a video in which a teacher, according to preliminary information, uses physical force against a student.

"I saw this footage online, where an educator, during a lesson, allegedly resorts to verbal abuse and the use of physical force against a child," Lubinets wrote on Facebook.

He stated that he had contacted law enforcement agencies and Child Services to ensure a thorough investigation of the situation and to establish all the circumstances.

"It has come to light that the teacher seen in the video has already been dismissed. I am awaiting the official results of the investigation. If the facts captured in the video are confirmed, the competent authorities must provide an assessment," Lubinets emphasized.

A video had previously been published on social media showing a teacher from the Danube Center for Vocational Education in Izmail allegedly beating a first-year student during a lesson and shoving him out of the classroom.

Ukraine's Minister of Education and Science, Andriy Butenko, commented on the incident by emphasizing that a teacher has no right to use force against a student under any circumstances. He confirmed that the teacher had been dismissed.