Koretsky: Challenging plenary week ahead, but financial stability, European integration must be ensured

On the eve of the plenary week, Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky said the Verkhovna Rada and the government share a common goal – to ensure the timely adoption of decisions necessary to fulfill Ukraine's international obligations and receive financial support from partners.

"Parliament and the government share a common task – to ensure the timely adoption of decisions necessary to fulfill Ukraine's international obligations and secure financial support from partners. On the eve of an important plenary week, a joint working meeting was held with the participation of members of the government and parliament. We agreed on the priorities for legislative work and the next steps for passing key bills," Koretsky said on Facebook.

The prime minister said this primarily concerns European integration initiatives and decisions within the framework of the Ukraine Facility, the IMF program, and other agreements with international partners.

"Not only does Ukraine's fulfillment of its commitments depend on their adoption, but so does the timely receipt of international financing. Given the challenging situation with public finances, this is one of our shared priorities. The Verkhovna Rada and the Cabinet of Ministers are coordinating efforts at all levels. We are continuing to work with relevant parliamentary committees, parliamentary factions, and groups to ensure that draft laws are properly reviewed and that the necessary explanations are provided for each of them," he added.

According to Koretsky, the Rada's plenary sessions will begin on October 12, during which the priority will be to consider the bills necessary for Ukraine to fulfill its international obligations, and, in parallel, the government is accelerating the fulfillment of its part of the commitments and must adopt all necessary decisions at the government level by October 15.

"We share a common understanding of the responsibility and importance of every decision. A challenging plenary week lies ahead, but our task remains the same: to ensure a result on which the country's financial stability, the European integration process, and the trust of our international partners depend," he said.