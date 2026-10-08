Seven people injured in Zaporizhia following enemy attacks – Regional Military Administration

The number of people injured in Zaporizhia as a result of enemy strikes has risen to seven, reported Mykhailo Semykin, head of the Regional Military Administration.

"The number of injured from enemy strikes has risen to seven. Among the injured are three men, two women, a child, and a female minor," he wrote on Telegram on Thursday evening.

All are receiving necessary assistance. Information regarding the condition of the injured is being clarified.

Earlier, five injuries were reported. One fatality—the driver of a vehicle struck by a drone—had also been confirmed.