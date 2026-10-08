Ukraine remains priority issue for EU summit – Costa's letter to leaders

European Union leaders will discuss both Ukraine's urgent needs in countering Russian aggression and its progress toward EU membership.

European Council President António Costa announced this agenda item for the European Council meeting, scheduled for October 15–16 in Brussels, in an invitation letter to EU leaders. The text of the letter was released on Thursday.

“Ukraine remains a key priority for the European Union. We will reaffirm our continued support to Ukraine in the face of Russia’s war of aggression. Considering Russia’s escalating attacks on critical infrastructure, it will be important to hear from President Zelenskyy on the country’s operational needs ahead of the coming winter,” the letter says.

Costa also announced that during the meeting, leaders would assess Ukraine's progress toward EU accession, "that hopefully new negotiating clusters will have already been opened by then."

The President of the European Council identified another issue “increasingly reckless behaviour by Russia, including its campaign of hybrid attacks across Europe.” “We stand united and determined in the face of this escalation and will continue to advance our defence readiness agenda. Building on our previous work, we will take stock of implementation to maintain momentum and accelerate progress across all work strands, including on addressing critical military capability gaps,” he emphasized.

According to Costa, another discussion will focus on enlargement and reform, based on the Commission's communication "Preparing for a wider Union." “Our debate will provide strategic guidance on the way forward. It will specifically highlight the ongoing work on the accession Treaty with Montenegro, and the aim to conclude negotiations with that candidate country hopefully by the end of this year,” he noted.

In addition, the issue of migration has been put forward for discussion. “The figures show that our comprehensive approach is working, as evidenced by a significant and sustained decrease in arrivals of irregular migrants. Adopted EU legislation is producing results. However, we must remain vigilant and prepared, act in solidarity when Member States face crisis situations and continue the work to improve our ability to deal with crises, including all cases of instrumentalization,” Costa emphasized.

The President of the European Council also announced that, at the meeting, EU leaders will “focus on the economy, and on delivering answers to challenges to European competitiveness and to affordability.” “For the short-term, we need to provide guidance to the Commission on targeted and temporary measures to alleviate the impact of high energy prices on our citizens and businesses – while continuing to pursue our strategy to reduce Europe’s dependence of fossil fuels,” he wrote.

Furthermore, Costa proposed to the leaders, together with the President of the European Parliament, that they review the implementation of the overarching competitiveness strategy for 2026–2027, known as the "One Europe, One Market" agenda. “I know this is a major priority for all the Leaders and the Irish Presidency is working hard to achieve results. We need to ensure that additional progress is made, so that the ambition at Leaders’ level – and the expectations that have been raised – are matched by concrete outcomes. These outcomes must translate into tangible opportunities for our companies, our start-ups and our citizens,” the President of the European Council said.