Zelenskyy: We’re preparing our responses to Russian escalation

Ukraine is preparing to respond to the latest wave of Russian escalation and is asking partners for air defense support, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated.

He wrote on Telegram that he had received briefings from SBU chief Oleksandr Poklad and Deputy Head of the Office of the President Pavlo Palisa.

“First, we are preparing our responses to this wave of Russian escalation. Second, we are working through all available channels with partners who can provide Ukraine with additional air defense packages and munitions for F-16s,” the president noted.

He also announced the continued fulfillment of requests from combat corps and brigade commanders—requests "the guys voiced during meetings at the front."