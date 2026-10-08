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Train service gradually resuming on blue, green subway lines, while red line remains suspended

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Train service gradually resuming on blue, green subway lines, while red line remains suspended

Train service is resuming on the "blue" and "green" lines of Kyiv Metro, though trains will currently run at longer intervals, the press service of Kyiv City State Administration reported on Telegram on Thursday.

"Train service on the "blue" and "green" metro lines is gradually resuming with longer intervals," the statement reads.

At the same time, the administration emphasizes that train service on the "red" line is currently suspended.

As previously reported, Kyiv Metro press service had announced that train service and escalator operations had been temporarily suspended due to a drop in voltage from external power supply centers.

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Editor · Political news
Editor · Political news
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