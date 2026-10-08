Seventy-eight killed, 215 wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine in recent days – Zelenskyy

Russian strikes on Pryluky, Kramatorsk, Kyiv, and other Ukrainian cities in recent days have resulted in 78 deaths and 215 injuries, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported.

“I spoke with President of the European Council António Costa. I am grateful to António for his clear and principled stance in condemning Russian strikes against our people and for his condolences,” Zelenskyy said on X.

According to him, this represents a severe Russian escalation and terror directed against people and life itself. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of leaders not ignoring the events unfolding in Ukraine.

The President also thanked Costa for the EUR 1.2 billion tranche received the day before. Zelenskyy stated that the funds would be used for Ukraine's defense, specifically for drones.

“We are working to secure other necessary decisions as well. We discussed the timeline for opening the next negotiating clusters, the winter energy package, and further financial support,” he noted.

Zelenskyy announced that he had agreed to hold a trilateral meeting with Costa and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in the near future. Additionally, the head of state briefed the European Council President on upcoming contacts and meetings with the US side scheduled for the coming days; he noted that the Ukrainian delegation had already departed for these engagements.

As previously reported, European Council President António Costa, following a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stated that he had invited the Ukrainian leader to the European Council meeting taking place next week in Brussels.