Umerov, Budanov, Kyslytsia, and Arakhamia to arrive in USA on Friday – sources

A Ukrainian negotiating delegation will arrive in the United States on Friday, October 9, to discuss a new round of peace talks.

A source close to the negotiating team disclosed this to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. Sources in the Office of the President of Ukraine also confirmed the relevant information.

The source confirmed that the meeting is scheduled for tomorrow and will focus, among other things, on preparations for trilateral talks (Ukraine-USA-Russia).

On Wednesday, Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhiy Tykhyi confirmed Ukraine's readiness to participate in a trilateral peace meeting in October and to consider various truce modalities, including an unconditional ceasefire along the contact line.

On October 1, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha told journalists that there were four proposals regarding an energy truce and a Black Sea truce with Russia—from the USA, India, Turkey, and Egypt. He emphasized that the Ukrainian side is open to an energy and Black Sea truce, but only if the two are combined.

"We are ready for various truce formats, including an unconditional ceasefire along the current line of hostilities. We have conveyed all of this; the Americans have accepted it and are also working on this track," Sybiha emphasized.

On September 12, Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov stated in comments to the Interfax-Ukraine news agency, on the sidelines of the YES meeting in Kyiv, organized by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation, that a new round of peace talks in a trilateral format could take place in October.

"We are preparing. For October," Budanov said when asked if the next round of peace talks was being prepared.

The Head of the Office of the President also confirmed that the talks would follow a trilateral format. However, he declined to comment on the possible venue for the negotiations.