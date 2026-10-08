Zelenskyy orders assistance for Pryluky residents left homeless by Russian strike

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed the head of the Regional Military Administration, Vyacheslav Chaus, to promptly assist residents of Pryluky, Chernihiv region, who were left homeless following a Russian missile strike.

“I instructed the head of the regional military administration to promptly help those who, unfortunately, have nowhere to go. And it is important that those affected ultimately receive new homes,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

He also instructed the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine to ensure that residents of the destroyed building gain access to their damaged apartments as soon as the security situation permits.

According to the president, 22 people, including five children, were killed and another 54 were injured in the Russian strike on the residential building in Pryluky.

“More than 100 residential buildings were damaged, as were educational institutions, kindergartens, shops, businesses, and the infrastructure that sustains normal life in the city,” Zelenskyy noted.

The President announced that, during a visit to Pryluky with UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband, he paid tribute to the memory of those killed in the city as a result of a Russian strike.