Germany has already delivered first batch of aircraft munitions to Ukraine for countering jet-powered drones – Pistorius

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has held a telephone conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Yevhen Khmara, assuring him of continued support from Germany and announcing the delivery of new aid.

"Germany remains firmly committed to supporting Ukraine, which faces daily terror from the Putin regime. During the conversation with Minister Khmara, key topics included the current situation and Ukraine's needs, German-Ukrainian industrial cooperation, and a support package for Ukraine for the winter," the German Ministry of Defense reported on its WhatsApp channel.

The ministry stated that the "winter aid package" includes crucial support measures to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities. Specifically, this involves supporting the rapid development and large-scale production of powerful interceptor drones to counter Russian attack drones comprising tens of thousands of drones of various types.

"Furthermore, we are providing both short-term and targeted assistance. Ukraine requested a package of munitions for its combat aircraft to counter Russian jet-powered drones. We responded within days and began deliveries. The first batch has already arrived," the Defense Ministry reported.

The ministry also announced that, as a sign of strategic partnership, Germany will reinforce its military attaché office in Kyiv and appoint a major general to head it in the future.

"At the same time, Germany is participating in the Ukrainian Anti-Shahed program to continue developing Ukrainian interceptor drones designed to counter Geran drones (Russian jet-powered kamikaze drones)," the smessage reads.

Last week, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha announced that several partners—Spain, Belgium, and Poland—would soon supply Ukraine with 20mm rounds for F-16 fighter jets, which are effective against Russian jet-powered drones.

"We spent the whole day [referring to Wednesday] working on the 20mm caliber issue. And we succeeded. I believe we have secured a solution regarding this caliber for a significant period. I thank all our ambassadors," Sybiha noted.

Earlier, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources, that Ukraine seeks to purchase tens of thousands of 20mm rounds for F-16s to shoot down Russian jet-powered drones. According to the agency, intercepting a single drone requires an average of about 150 rounds. The publication highlighted that the daily requirement could amount to approximately 10,000 rounds of ammunition.