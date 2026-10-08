Thousands of troops return to units under simplified program after going AWOL – Defense Ministry

The number of military personnel who have returned to their units under the simplified program following unauthorized absence (going AWOL) is comparable to the personnel strength of two or three brigades, the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine reports.

"A significant number of these service members have returned specifically to combat roles. These are individuals who already possess the service experience and skills needed by the units. All of them have had their pay and other benefits reinstated and are once again carrying out their duties," the Defense Ministry noted in a Facebook post on Thursday.

The ministry views the program's results positively and emphasizes that the return of these service members strengthens the army.

The top five units in terms of actual returns include the 20th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade K-2, the 53rd Separate Mechanized Brigade (named after Prince Volodymyr Monomakh), the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, the 63rd Separate Mechanized Brigade, and the 429th Separate Unmanned Systems Brigade Achilles.

The Defense Ministry also highlighted the National Guard of Ukraine’s Khartia and Azov brigades and expressed gratitude to the units that joined the program, processed applications, and approved the official requests of service members returning to duty.