MP Dmytruk congratulates Putin on birthday from abroad; complaint filed with SBU – MP Bondar

Member of Parliament Artem Dmytruk, who is currently outside Ukraine and has been placed on an international wanted list, wished Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin a happy birthday, prompting MP Mykhailo Bondar (from the European Solidarity fraction) to announce that he had filed a report with the State Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) alleging a crime involving treason.

"Regarding the fugitive MP from Servant of the People (currently an independent) Dmytruk, who is currently outside Ukraine and has been placed on an international wanted list, and who congratulated Russian dictator Putin on his birthday and called for dialogue with Russia and Belarus, I have already filed a report with the SBU regarding a crime that contains elements of treason," Bondar said on Facebook on Thursday.

In the same post, Bondar also appealed to Parliament Chairman Ruslan Stefanchuk to strip Dmytruk of his parliamentary seat.

Bondar cited Dmytruk's Telegram channel, in which Dmytruk congratulated Putin, called him "the leader of the country on which the life of his country depends," and "wished him wisdom and fortitude."