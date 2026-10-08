Ukrainian Defence Forces strike Omsk oil refinery 2,500 km from Ukraine for second time since July – General Staff

For the second time since July, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) have struck Omsk oil refinery in Russia, located about 2,500 kilometers from Ukraine, according to a Telegram post by the press service of the AFU General Staff.

According to the statement, Omsk oil refinery is the largest oil refinery in Russia, with a capacity to process over 21 million metric tonnes of crude oil per year. The plant specializes in the production of a wide range of fuels, lubricants, and petrochemical products.

At the same time, the General Staff said Omsk oil refinery had already been struck on July 6, 2026: "Omsk oil refinery, located 2,500 kilometers from Ukraine, was struck on October 8, 2026; units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck Omsk oil refinery in Russia… Omsk oil refinery had already been struck on July 6, 2026. At that time, Ukrainian soldiers struck the ELOU-AVT-11 primary oil refining unit, which has a design capacity of 8.4 million metric tonnes of oil per year."

The facility is also involved in supplying the Russian occupation army.