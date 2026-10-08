Cabinet appoints Stetsiuk state secretary of Defense Ministry

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has appointed Zoriana Stetsiuk state secretary of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

Taras Melnychuk, the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, said the relevant decision was made at a Cabinet meeting.

Until May 2026, Stetsiuk served as deputy minister of digital transformation. Previously, she headed the Directorate for Public Services Reengineering at the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

At the same time, the Cabinet dismissed Ivan Turchak from the position of state secretary of the Defense Ministry.