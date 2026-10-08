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UK FM in Pryluky: We’ll stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes

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UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband announced a visit to Ukraine, where he and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited Pryluky in Chernihiv region, which had been attacked by the Russian Federation the previous day.

“22 innocent people lost their lives there, including tragically 5 children, as a result of Putin's barbaric war of terror on the Ukrainian people. My message was clear: we will stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes,” he said on X.

As reported, 22 people, including five children, were killed in a Russian missile strike on Pryluky, Chernihiv region, on October 7.

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