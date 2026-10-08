Auchan and Decathlon resume operations at Lavina mall in Kyiv

Auchan Bilichi supermarket and Decathlon sporting goods store have resumed operations at Lavina shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv following the Russian attack on Sept. 26, the retailers said on social media.

According to a Decathlon post on Facebook, the store is currently accessible only from the outside parking lot.

The retailer also reminded customers that the store closes during air alerts.

As reported, Lavina shopping and entertainment center was hit in a Russian attack in late September.