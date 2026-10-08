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Russia attacks warehouses in Bucha district: three injured reported – regional administration

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Russia attacks warehouses in Bucha district: three injured reported – regional administration
Photo: https://t.me/tkachenkotymur

Three people were injured in a Russian attack on warehouses in Bucha district of Kyiv region, said Tymur Tkachenko, head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration.

"The enemy attacked warehouses in Bucha district. Three people were injured as a result of the enemy attack," Tkachenko wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, one person was hospitalized, while the other two received medical assistance at the scene. "Firefighting operations are ongoing. All necessary emergency services have been deployed to deal with the aftermath of the enemy strike," Tkachenko noted.

#kyiv #casualties #attack
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