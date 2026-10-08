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State Customs Service: Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmatiei crossing opens with capacity for up to 700 cars and 400 trucks daily

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State Customs Service: Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmatiei crossing opens with capacity for up to 700 cars and 400 trucks daily
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/zahidnuy.kordon

The Bila Tserkva–Sighetu Marmatiei international road crossing on the Ukraine-Romania border has opened, the State Customs Service said Thursday.

The border and customs infrastructure has six passenger-car lanes, two bus lanes and six truck lanes. Daily capacity is up to 700 passenger cars, 60 buses carrying 2,000-3,000 passengers, and 400 trucks.

The service said that, for now, round-the-clock border crossing is available only to passenger cars. Truck traffic without weight restrictions will begin after construction is completed.

#border #romania #crossing
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