ARMA Public Control Council formed with representatives of nine NGOs following vote

The National Agency for Asset Recovery and Management (ARMA), following an online ranked voting process held from September 29 through October 2, 2026, has approved the membership of its Public Control Council, the agency said on Thursday.

The newly elected advisory body comprises nine representatives of civic organizations: Yevhen Linnyk (D7 Foundation NGO), Oksana Ihnatenko, Serhiy Verenчuk and Mykola Malukha (all three from the Center for Public Control NGO), Tetiana Yatsyk, Alona Shokarieva and Olena Reznikova (all three from the Ukrainian Legal Society NGO), Andriy Tkachuk (Transparency International Ukraine NGO), and Tetiana Nesterenko (Revival of Ukraine Democracy Development Fund NGO).

The agency said the Public Control Council was established as a mechanism for cooperation between ARMA and civil society. Its powers include public oversight of ARMA's activities, monitoring the exercise of its powers, reviewing the agency's annual report, examining draft regulations and submitting proposals. Council members will also oversee the legality and transparency of the selection of asset managers and the sale of assets, and participate in the work of ARMA's competition and disciplinary commissions.

As reported, the election process was postponed several times due to technical incidents. ARMA previously suspended a similar online vote scheduled for August 10-12, 2026 due to a technical failure, saying this was necessary to preserve confidence in and transparency of the procedure. A new vote was subsequently announced to begin on September 28, but following Russian attacks and damage to technical equipment it was postponed until the following day, September 29. A total of 31 candidates from 17 civic organizations submitted applications, with 27 candidates admitted to the ranked vote.