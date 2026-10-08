URCS helps organize children's trip to UEFA Nations League match

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) has helped organize a trip for the children of Ukrainian defenders to Trnava (Slovakia) for a UEFA Nations League football match.

“On 5 October, ahead of the Ukraine–Hungary match in the group stage of the 2026/27 UEFA Nations League, the children walked out onto the pitch with the Ukraine national team players … This time, the opportunity to walk onto the pitch alongside the national team players was given to children of Heroes of Ukraine and service members awarded the Bohdan Khmelnytskyi Order, selected from among participants in the ‘My Country, My Team’ project,” URCS said on Facebook Thursday.

Before the match, the children met the national team players, talked with them and received autographs.

The Ukrainian Red Cross provided transportation and accommodation for the children during the trip and ensured safe, comfortable conditions throughout their stay abroad.

The trip took place as part of the UAF’s “Hand in Hand with a Dream” initiative. Central Directorate for Civil-Military Cooperation of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ukrainian Association of Football (UAF) also participated in organizing the children's trip.