Full UAH 20 mln bail paid for Mudra – HACC

Bail of UAH 20 million set by the court as an alternative to detention has been paid in full for former deputy head of the Office of the President Iryna Mudra, who is suspected in cases involving money laundering and raiding, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The bail has been paid in full," the court said on Thursday.

On August 25, the HACC ordered Mudra's detention with an alternative of UAH 20 million bail. Mudra said she would try to raise the amount. The HACC Appeals Chamber subsequently upheld the decision. The bail had not been paid into the HACC account since then, and Mudra remained in pretrial detention.

On September 24, the HACC found that Mudra's rights had been violated and ordered the National Bank of Ukraine to determine why banks were refusing to accept the bail payment.

Earlier that day, the NBU said bank representatives had cited among the reasons for refusing such transactions the lack of documentary proof of the source of funds, including cash, splitting bail payments into multiple transactions and the use of shell companies to make payments.

The following day, the NBU said it had taken note of the HACC ruling concerning bail payments and would respond within its powers after receiving the official document.

On September 28, lawyers from Miller law firm, which represents Mudra, said the NBU had failed to comply with the September 24 HACC ruling ordering it to determine why banks were refusing to accept the bail.

On September 28, the HACC upheld Mudra's pretrial measure of detention with an alternative of UAH 20 million bail. Her defense had asked for the bail to be reduced to UAH 13 million, which had already been transferred to the court's account by that time.

On August 19, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) released a video about an operation codenamed Forest Gump, saying they had exposed and notified suspects of the laundering of UAH 150 million to pay bail for a suspect in the Midas case. The group included, among others, a deputy head of the Office of the President and a former member of parliament. Later that day, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree dismissing Mudra as deputy head of the Office of the President.

On August 20, NABU and SAPO released a second video concerning corruption involving the same senior officials, codenamed Femida, describing the exposure of alleged illegal acquisition of real estate and corporate assets through forged documents. Mudra, a former deputy head of the Office of the President, also features in this episode.

Later on August 20, NABU and SAPO commented on the videos released earlier under the names Forest Gump and Femida concerning alleged corruption schemes involving senior officials of the Office of the President, a former and a current member of parliament. "The activities of the criminal organization were aimed, among other things, at acquiring high-value real estate and other assets of legal entities through unauthorized interference in the operation of information (automated) networks of the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine, forgery of court decisions and title documents," NABU said in a Telegram post.

NABU also said that in June 2026, certain members of the alleged criminal organization, acting in collusion with representatives and officials of a state-owned bank, had organized and facilitated the laundering of criminal proceeds.

"Based on the evidence obtained, NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors notified members of the criminal organization and persons they had involved of suspicion under Articles 255, 191, 206-2, 209, 358 and 361 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine," SAPO said.