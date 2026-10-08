Ukrainian negotiating team to visit USA on Friday and Saturday – Zelenskyy

The Ukrainian negotiating delegation is in Europe on Thursday and is scheduled to be in the United States on Friday and Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.

"Our negotiating team is in Europe today and will be in the UA tomorrow and the day after; I hope that all the relevant signals will be conveyed to the USA," Zelenskyy told reporters in Pryluky on Thursday.

The President emphasized that the USA "needs to raise the stakes through sanctions and other measures, as well as financial aid" and air defense support for Ukraine, thereby compelling Putin to come to the negotiating table.