Zelenskyy: Putin will come to negotiating table when Ukraine dominates the skies

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on partners to help protect Ukrainian airspace, noting that if Ukraine dominates the skies, it could force Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

"We are talking about protection. The USA has the capability. It costs them nothing—absolutely nothing—to help Ukraine. And I say this frankly: help us protect the skies and dominate them. Then Putin will come to the negotiating table. Why? Because he would lose everything," Zelenskyy told reporters in Pryluky on Thursday.

According to the President, there is no need to wait for Chinese representatives to provide Russia with an alternative to Starlink.

He also reported that the Ukrainian side is working on new air defense packages.

"I don't want to go into details, but we know which countries possess these systems, and we have already identified them. I am personally working on this with our team, the government, the Foreign Ministry, and the Defense Ministry," he added.