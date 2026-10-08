Zelenskyy: Russian strike on Kramatorsk won’t go unanswered

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Russian strike on Kramatorsk, which killed at least 30 people and injured another 18, would not go unanswered by Ukraine.

"Doctors are now fighting to save the lives of people injured in the Russian strike on Kramatorsk. As of now, 30 people have been confirmed killed, and sadly, that number may rise," Zelenskyy wrote in a post published on Facebook on Thursday.

According to him, a Russian bomb struck two commuter buses. Some of the victims have not yet been identified due to the severity of their injuries.

Zelenskyy noted that a total of 18 people were injured in the strike. Residential buildings and vehicles were also damaged.

"This strike will not go unanswered. Russia is trying to destroy all life in Donbas, and a response from the world is a must. A forceful response – exactly as the Russians deserve for all the deaths they have brought. May all those killed rest in peace," the president emphasized.