Rada proposed to introduce Army Volunteer of Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine status

MP Serhiy Hryvko (Servant of the People faction) has proposed that the Verkhovna Rada introduce the status of Army Volunteer of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine.

A corresponding bill (No. 16129) on amending certain legislative acts regarding the introduction of the status of volunteers of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine has been registered in the Verkhovna Rada, according to the parliament's website.

As noted in the document's explanatory note, the bill does not introduce an alternative "combatant" status or alter the procedure for granting it; rather, it establishes an additional special status for individuals whose voluntary participation in the defense of Ukraine meets specific criteria. The status of Army Volunteer of the Security and Defense Forces of Ukraine is proposed for individuals who already hold combatant status and meet one of the criteria for voluntary participation in Ukraine's defense set out in the bill. These criteria include voluntarily applying to an authorized recruitment body or military unit and entering military service during the Anti-Terrorist Operation (ATO), the effort to repel and deter Russian Federation aggression in Luhansk and Donetsk regions, or the period of martial law.

The bill provides for granting volunteers of the Security and Defence Forces of Ukraine the right to a special award, as well as specific additional social and other guarantees, specifically: seven calendar days of additional paid leave, free access to certain sports, wellness, and cultural-educational services, and priority in being selected for civil service positions in the event of tied competition results.