Cabinet temporarily assigns duties of Ukrpharmagency head to former State Medicines Service deputy Proniv

The Cabinet of Ministers has temporarily assigned the duties of head of the Ukrainian Pharmaceutical Agency (Ukrpharmagency) to Taras Proniv, who served as deputy head of the State Medicines Service before it was renamed the Ukrpharmagency.

The decision was formalized by a government order dated October 7.

As reported, at the end of September the government changed its concept for establishing the Ukrpharmagency, renaming the State Medicines Service as the Ukrpharmagency.

In addition, under another government order, No. 1007 dated October 7, in connection with the renaming of the State Medicines Service as the Ukrpharmagency, the Cabinet ordered that Proniv be considered to continue serving as deputy head of the Ukrpharmagency, a position to which he had been appointed for a term of no more than 12 months from the date martial law in Ukraine is terminated or lifted.

The government also, in connection with the renaming of the State Medicines Service, recognized its deputy head Volodymyr Korolenko as deputy head of the Ukrpharmagency.