Zelenskyy: Ukraine not in diplomatic corner, but Russia's mouth and economy must be shut

Ukraine is currently not in a diplomatic corner, but it is necessary to shut Russia's mouth and close off its economy, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has stated.

"We have heard about very many different moments during this war. Very many dead-end situations, difficult corners, and so on, and people, leaders, politicians drive themselves into a corner. Even on the first day of the war, we were not in a corner," Zelenskyy told journalists in Pryluky on Thursday.

According to him, "one person tried to drive an entire nation into a dead end," but nothing worked for Russia, and the world began to support Ukraine.

"But after that, you cannot, you understand, on the one hand negotiate with the Russians about some economic projects for the future. And on the other hand, say that we are in some political situation, a diplomatic corner. We are not in a diplomatic corner. Close his (Putin's) entire economy. Shut Russia's mouth. Do not feed them with your sales. Just impose sanctions on their weapons," the president emphasized.