One killed, four injured, including two children, in Russian strike on civilian infrastructure in Sumy – official

One person was killed and four others sustained injuries, including two children, as a result of a Russian strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in Sumy, Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov reports.

"One person was killed and four others were wounded as a result of a Russian strike on Sumy. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased," Hryhorov wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to him, preliminary reports indicate that two children sustained minor injuries. Two adults were also wounded, with one of them in serious condition.

Hryhorov noted that Russian forces targeted a civilian infrastructure facility, preliminarily utilizing long-range rocket artillery and firing four shells at the city.