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Russians attack passenger bus in Mykolaiv region, injuring 1 – official

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Russians attack passenger bus in Mykolaiv region, injuring 1 – official
Photo: https://t.me/mykolaiv_ova/1419

Russian occupation forces continue to target civilian transport, First Deputy Head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration Heorhiy Reshetilov reports.

"Today in the village of Lymany, Halytsynove community, Russia attacked a scheduled bus operating on the Mykolaiv – Lupareve route using an FPV drone. A 66-year-old driver was injured. His condition is satisfactory. The windows and roof of the bus were damaged," Reshetilov wrote on his Telegram channel.

He specified that the bus was operating without passengers at the time of the attack.

#mykolaiv #transport #attack
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