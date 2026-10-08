Zaluzhny enjoys highest trust rating among Ukrainians at 64%, Zelenskyy, Budanov tied at 53% – poll

Former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and current Ambassador to the United Kingdom Valeriy Zaluzhny holds the highest level of public trust among Ukrainian politicians and officials at 64%, while President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov each hold 53%, according to a survey conducted by the Rating Group sociological group on October 3-5, 2026.

According to the trust ratings, 64% of respondents trust Valeriy Zaluzhny, while Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kyrylo Budanov are trusted by 53% each. Mykhailo Fedorov is trusted by 38% of respondents, Yevhen Khmara by 29%, and Petro Poroshenko and Andriy Sybiha by 24% each.

At the same time, 70% of respondents expressed distrust in Petro Poroshenko, 40% in Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 31% in Kyrylo Budanov, 25% in Valeriy Zaluzhny, 25% in Mykhailo Fedorov, 18% in Andriy Sybiha, and 16% in Yevhen Khmara. Furthermore, 29% of respondents had not heard of Fedorov, 43% of Khmara, and 48% of Sybiha.

In the event of hypothetical presidential elections in the first round, Volodymyr Zelenskyy would receive 22.9% of the vote, and Valeriy Zaluzhny 20.2%.

"The top two leaders in electoral sympathies are Volodymyr Zelenskyy (22.9%) and Valeriy Zaluzhny (20.2%). They are followed by Petro Poroshenko (7.6%), Mykhailo Fedorov (7.6%), and Kyrylo Budanov (6.7%)," the survey states.

The poll was conducted by the Rating Group sociological group from October 3 to 5, 2026, using the CATI (Computer-Assisted Telephone Interviewing) method among 1,000 respondents aged 18 and older across all regions of Ukraine, excluding temporarily occupied territories and areas lacking Ukrainian mobile communication at the time of the survey. The sample was formed through random mobile number generation and weighted according to current State Statistics Service data. It is representative by age, gender, and settlement type, with a margin of statistical error not exceeding 3.1 percentage points at a 0.95 confidence level.