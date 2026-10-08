Kyiv police neutralize 2 unexploded ballistic missiles after enemy attack

Explosive ordnance disposal technicians of the Kyiv police have neutralized two unexploded ballistic missiles used by Russia in the attack on the capital on October 7, the Kyiv police report.

"The warheads of two Iskander-M missiles, weighing about half a ton each, fell near residential buildings in the Shevchenkivsky and Darnytsky districts," the capital's police department said in a statement on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

According to the report, police officers neutralized the hazardous components of the warheads and prepared them for safe transport.

"Subsequently, using specialized equipment and in cooperation with State Emergency Service sappers, the missile fragments were transported to a temporary detonation site for subsequent destruction," the capital's police specified.

Law enforcement reminds citizens that upon discovering missile fragments, drones, or other suspicious objects, one must not approach or touch them. "Move to a safe distance and report the finding by calling 101 or 102," the police explained.