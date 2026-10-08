General Staff: Defense Forces strike Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refining complex in Bashkortostan

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck the Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat oil refining and petrochemical complex located in the city of Salavat in the Republic of Bashkortostan, Russia, on Thursday, resulting in a fire at the facility, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Telegram.

According to the military agency, Gazprom Neftekhim Salavat is one of Russia's largest oil refining and petrochemical complexes, with a processing capacity of up to 10 million tonnes of hydrocarbon raw materials per year. The enterprise produces automotive gasoline, diesel fuel, fuel oil, bitumen, polyethylene, and other refined and petrochemical products.

The General Staff noted that the facility is actively utilized to supply the needs of the armed forces of Russia.