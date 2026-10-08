Defense Forces neutralize over 1,000 Russian occupiers in 3 days in Azov grouping's area – General Staff

Ukrainian military personnel neutralized more than 1,000 Russian occupiers, including 702 eliminated, over a three-day period within the area of responsibility of the Azov forces grouping, the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Thursday.

"In just three days within the area of responsibility of the Azov forces and troops grouping, Ukrainian warriors neutralized over a thousand Russian invaders, 702 of whom were eliminated," the statement reads, noting that this sector has recorded some of the highest rates of destruction of Russian personnel.

The General Staff emphasized that this serves as an example of increasing the operational efficiency and combat effectiveness of Ukraine's Defense Forces.

"While the enemy attempts to pass off terror against the civilian population as success, Ukrainian warriors across various units continue to defend our land and inflict significant losses on the aggressor along all sections of the combat contact line and in the rear," the General Staff stressed.