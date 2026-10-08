Zelenskyy announces important negotiations with partners in near future

Important negotiations with partners are scheduled for Thursday and Friday, which could yield concrete results to strengthen Ukraine's defense, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has reported.

"Today and tomorrow there will be important negotiations with partners. We count on them to yield a concrete result to strengthen our defense," Zelenskyy wrote on his Telegram channel on Thursday.

In addition, he noted that the search and rescue operation following the Russian missile strike on a residential building in Pryluky, Chernihiv region, has concluded. As a result, 22 people were killed, including five children, and another 54 people were injured, including seven children.

The Russians also struck a bus stop in Kramatorsk, with 12 fatalities reported. Another two people were killed in Kyiv.

"Four more people were wounded, two of them children. In Odesa region, an animal shelter was damaged by a Russian drone attack. Energy infrastructure was under attack once again. In total, Russian shelling caused damage in 10 regions," Zelenskyy added.

He thanked partners who did not remain silent about Russian crimes, while emphasizing the importance of support taking concrete forms in new defense packages.

"Deliveries of anti-ballistic systems, ammunition for our combat aviation, investments in interceptors—all of this actually works to save lives every day," the president stressed.