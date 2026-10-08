URCS continues relief efforts at Russian missile strike site in Pryluky

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) continues its relief operations at the site of the Russian missile strike on a residential building in Pryluky, Chernihiv region.

"The Ukrainian Red Cross Society team has been working for the second consecutive day at the site of the aftermath of the Russian missile strike on Pryluky. Volunteers and staff of the Pryluky City-District Organization and the Chernihiv Regional Rapid Response Team of the Ukrainian Red Cross are providing necessary assistance to victims at the liquidation site, including first aid and psychological support," the URCS reported on Facebook on Thursday.

Residents whose homes sustained damage are being provided with materials for emergency repairs and temporary shelter protection, including OSB boards, slate, and tarpaulins.

As previously reported, the search and rescue operation following Wednesday's Russian missile strike on the residential building in Pryluky has concluded. The attack resulted in 22 deaths, including five children, with another 54 people injured, including seven children.