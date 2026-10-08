Death toll from Russian strike on Kramatorsk scheduled bus rises to 33 – SES

Thirty-three people were killed and another 18 were injured as a result of a Russian strike on a scheduled passenger bus in Kramatorsk, the press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports on Telegram.

"33 people were killed, and another 18 were wounded due to the Russian strike on a scheduled bus in Kramatorsk carrying people," the department stated on Thursday.

Additionally, three people were killed in the settlement of Bilenke within the Kramatorsk community as a result of shelling. Rescuers recovered one of the dead from beneath the rubble of a private house.

It was previously reported that 30 people were killed and 18 injured following Russian bomb strike on Kramatorsk, which damaged two scheduled buses and an apartment building.