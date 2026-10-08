Israeli president thanks Zelenskyy for support on anniversary of Hamas attack on Israel

President of Israel Isaac Herzog has expressed gratitude to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy for his support on the third anniversary of the terrorist attack by Hamas and extended his condolences regarding the recent shelling in Ukraine, he wrote on X.

"Thank you, President Zelenskyy, for sharing in our pain and sorrow as we mark three years since the horrors of the October 7th terror attacks carried out by Hamas. I extend my deepest condolences to you and the Ukrainian people on the terrible loss of life in the recent attacks on Ukraine," the message reads.