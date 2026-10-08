Death toll in Kramatorsk strike rises to 30, public transport suspended in Kramatorsk, Sloviansk – official

The death toll from a Russian strike on Kramatorsk has risen to 30 people, with another 18 injured, and due to a sharp deterioration in the security situation, public transport operations in Kramatorsk and Slovyansk will be suspended, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reports.

According to him, the Russian military targeted civilians, striking a street where passenger transport was moving.

"Russians are purposefully hitting civilians. For them, a bus with passengers is an attractive target precisely because as many people as possible can be killed with a single strike... Another proof is today's tragedy in Kramatorsk, where the Russians killed 30 people and injured 18 more in an instant," Filashkin noted.

In response to the escalating threat, the head of the regional military administration has ordered the Kramatorsk and Slovyansk city military administrations to suspend all public transport services.

"Under such circumstances, we have no right to risk the lives of passengers and drivers. The safety of the residents of Kramatorsk and Slovyansk comes above all else now," the Regional Military Administration head emphasized, urging citizens to treat the mandatory restriction with understanding as a critical safety measure.

Earlier on Thursday, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk with a UMPB D-30 SN bomb, hitting a street carrying scheduled passenger buses and an apartment building.