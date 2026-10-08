Russian drone strike on Kyiv store building kills 2, injures 2 – mayor

As a result of a Russian unmanned aerial vehicle strike hitting a four-story store building in Kyiv's Solomiyansky district, two people were killed and two others sustained injuries, Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reports.

"In the Solomiyansky district, a fire in the 4-story store building hit by Russian UAV has been localized. The bodies of 2 dead were discovered, along with two injured," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

The search and rescue operation is currently underway, Klitschko added.