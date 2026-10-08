Sybiha: Lithuania allocates EUR 15 mln more for Ukraine's recovery, resilience via World Bank, EIB

Lithuania has allocated an additional EUR 15 million for Ukraine's recovery and resilience enhancement projects, with the funds to be channeled through the mechanisms of the World Bank and the European Investment Bank (EIB), Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andrii Sybiha reported on Wednesday evening.

"Thank you, Lithuania, for another €15 million for Ukraine’s recovery and resilience through the World Bank and EIB mechanisms. Lithuania has stood with Ukraine from the very beginning and continues to back this support with practical decisions that help our country recover and grow stronger," Sybiha wrote on the social media platform X.