Bomb strike on Kramatorsk kills 12, wounds 14 – National Police

Twelve people were killed and another 14 sustained injuries as a result of a hostile bomb strike on Kramatorsk on Thursday, with two fixed-route passenger buses and an apartment building suffering damage, the National Police of Ukraine reports.

"Today at around 10:00, Russian troops struck Kramatorsk with a UMPB D-30 SN bomb. The projectile hit a city street where two scheduled passenger buses were moving at the time," a statement on the Telegram channel reads.

The National Police report: "As of 11:30, 12 dead and 14 injured people are known."

An investigative-operational group, paramedics, patrol police, State Emergency Service personnel, and other specialized services are currently working at the attack site.

According to the report, two passenger buses and a multi-story residential building were damaged.