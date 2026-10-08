Seoul recalls ambassador to Ukraine amid dispute over North Korean POW disclosure

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Korea announced on Thursday, October 8, that it is recalling its ambassador to Ukraine against the backdrop of an ongoing diplomatic dispute.

"The government has decided to recall the ambassador to Ukraine. The government hopes for a smooth resolution of all outstanding issues between the two countries and will continue consultations with the Ukrainian side for this purpose," the statement reads.

As previously reported, during his address at the United Nations General Assembly in September, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Ukraine had transferred two North Korean servicemen captured last year.

The disclosure drew sharp criticism from Seoul, which maintained that the transfer was intended to remain strictly confidential to ensure the safety of the prisoners of war and their families, asserting that Kyiv had agreed to keep the arrangement private.

While Ukrainian officials disputed the existence of a formal binding non-disclosure agreement and defended the transparency of the decision, South Korean authorities stated that Kyiv's subsequent response and explanations fell short of expectations, ultimately prompting the decision to recall the diplomatic mission head for consultations.