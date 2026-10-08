URCS provides assistance at Russian missile strike site in Kremenchuk

The Ukrainian Red Cross Society (URCS) is operating at the site of the liquidation of the consequences of the Russian missile strike in Kremenchuk, Poltava region.

"Teams from the Poltava Regional and Kremenchuk City organizations of the Ukrainian Red Cross Society are working at the site of the aftermath of the strike on a residential area of Kremenchuk together with special services," the URCS reported on Facebook on Wednesday.

The URCS has set up an aid station where victims receive first aid and psychological support as needed. Residents of damaged apartments are provided with necessary materials for temporary home repairs, drinking water, hot drinks, and facilities to charge their mobile phones.

Due to the persistent threat of repeated attacks, operations at the site are periodically suspended, with everyone moving to shelters. As soon as the security situation allows, volunteers and rescue workers resume providing assistance to the victims.

As reported, the enemy attack on Kremenchuk killed two people. As of Wednesday evening, 47 injuries were reported, including two children. According to the Regional Military Administration, the attack damaged five multi-story residential buildings containing 431 apartments, as well as 35 private houses, while six private houses were destroyed.