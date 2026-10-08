Russian strike on Kramatorsk kills 12 – official

Russian occupation forces launched a strike on Kramatorsk, Head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin reports.

"As of 11:00, 12 dead and 13 wounded are known. At least 12 people were killed as a result of the Russian strike on Kramatorsk. 12 lives that Russia took away in a single instant. These are not 'consequences of war' and not dry statistics. These are people killed by the Russian army," Filashkin wrote on his Telegram channel.

The consequences of the strike are currently being clarified.

The head of the regional military administration emphasized that Russia comes to Ukrainian land with death—striking Ukrainian cities, killing Ukrainian people, and multiplying its crimes every day.

"There is and can be no justification for this. Russian murderers must answer for every life taken," he urged.