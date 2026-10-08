Another Naftogaz employee killed in Russian strike on Pryluky – company

Ihor Chub, another employee of the Naftogaz Group, was killed as a result of the October 7 night attack on a residential apartment building in Pryluky, the company reported on Thursday morning.

"Rescue workers worked all night at the site of the Russian strike on a residential multi-story building, clearing the rubble. It has become known that our employee, Ihor Borysovych Chub, was killed," Naftogaz stated.

He worked as a drilling assistant in the capital and underground well workover department at JSC Ukrnafta. He was 45 years old.

As previously reported, Liudmyla Tsyba, another Naftogaz Group employee who worked as a painter for corrosion protection brigade No. 6 of the Pryluky group of Ukrnafta-Bud, was also killed in the missile-destroyed building in Pryluky.

According to acting CEO of NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy Serhiy Fedorenko, employees of Naftogaz are among the residents of the building where a Russian missile destroyed an entire entrance.