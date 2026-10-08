Klitschko: Russia attacks on Kyiv Thursday kill 1, injure 11

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko reported on Thursday morning that as a result of Russian attack, one person was killed and nine of the wounded were hospitalized.

"One person died. 5 injured as a result of Russia’s attack on the capital on the morning of October 8. Four of the wounded were hospitalized," the mayor wrote on his Telegram channel.

"Since the beginning of the day on October 8 in Kyiv, as a result of Russian attacks, one person has died. 11 city residents were injured. Medics hospitalized 9 of the wounded," Klitschko added later.

Earlier, he reported that UAV debris fell in an open area in the Holosiyivsky district, and medics were dispatched.

Media outlets reported a loud explosion near the "New England" residential complex.