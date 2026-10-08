State Veterans Support Service to be established in Ukraine – Veterans Affairs Ministry

The State Veterans Support Service is to be established in Ukraine on the basis of the State Veteran Space digital platform, the Ministry of Veterans Affairs reports.

"A State Veterans Support Service will be created in Ukraine. Its goal is to change the approach to supporting veterans: instead of independently searching for necessary services and institutions, a person will have an assigned specialist who will coordinate their entire route and monitor the outcome," the ministry's statement reads.

It is noted that the Service will operate at both central and regional levels, incorporating a nationwide network of specialists dedicated to supporting war veterans and demobilized individuals.

"Upon receiving information about demobilization or a military medical commission conclusion, a person's data will automatically flow into the 'Oskar' CRM system. Following this, the veteran will be assigned a support specialist, who must contact the individual within 24–48 hours," the department explained.

Specifically, during the initial contact, the specialist will assess the primary needs of the veteran: health status, prosthetics requirements, psychological condition, housing issues, and opportunities for economic self-realization.

Subsequently, an individual action plan will be formulated based on this assessment, which the veteran will be able to approve via the Diia application.

The support pathway will comprise five core stages: preparation for discharge from military service; transition to civilian life; health recovery and psychological support; economic independence and professional self-realization; and socialization and community participation.

Moving forward, the specialist will coordinate navigation through the entire pathway and ensure that essential services are not only assigned but actually delivered.

"The criterion for performance and support must not be the number of consultations or issued referrals, but the actual outcome for the veteran and their family," the Ministry of Veterans Affairs emphasized.

Among other measures, plans include reforming the workload assessment model for support specialists. Instead of the current model, where a single specialist may handle up to 100 cases, a point-based system will be introduced to account for the complexity of each individual case.