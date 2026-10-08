Kusum pharma assesses destroyed Ukrainian Sumy plant, shifts supply to India

Pharmaceutical company Kusum is calculating the losses from the destruction of its plant in Sumy by the aggressor and is preparing to supply medicines from its manufacturing facilities in India.

"As for the medicines destroyed at the plant, we have not yet finalized our calculation of the losses. There are still stocks of some medicines in warehouses, but we cannot yet forecast how long they will last," the company told Interfax-Ukraine.

Kusum said that production is currently being distributed among its manufacturing facilities in India.

"If no regulatory obstacles are artificially created, they are ready to gradually begin producing the medicines that were specifically manufactured in Sumy," Kusum said.

At the same time, the company emphasized that its production in India complies with European GMP standards and that its plants have regulatory accreditation in 22 countries worldwide.

As reported, the aggressor destroyed Kusum's pharmaceutical plant in Sumy on Wednesday.

Kusum is among the top 10 pharmaceutical companies in Ukraine.