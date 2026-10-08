Organized group smuggled over 4.7 tonnes of Ukrainian amber abroad disguised as Lithuanian – Prosecutor General's Office

Under the procedural guidance of prosecutors from the Specialized Environmental Prosecutor's Office of the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, a notice of suspicion has been served to the organizer and three members of an organized group who allegedly set up the illegal export of Ukrainian amber disguised as stone of Lithuanian origin.

"To legalize the origin of the amber, they used companies in Ukraine and Lithuania. In April 2026, 5.9 tonnes of predominantly small amber, dust, and sand were imported from Lithuania to Ukraine, although the documents indicated significantly larger fractions," the Office of the Prosecutor General reported on its Telegram channel on Thursday.

The investigation established signs of fictitiousness in this import. "In particular, the drivers and the director of the Lithuanian company, who according to the documents were supposed to be involved in the transportation, were not actually in Lithuania, and the Ukrainian company did not make payments under the contract," the prosecutor's office clarified.

According to the agency, the illegally mined amber was subsequently sorted, weighed, and packaged for export at warehouses in several Ukrainian regions. "In the export documents, it was designated as goods of Lithuanian origin," the statement notes.

The prosecutor's office emphasizes that between April and June 2026, more than 4.7 tonnes of amber with an estimated value of UAH 10.7 million were moved abroad under this scheme.

More than 20 searches were conducted while documenting the group's activities.

Four individuals have been served notices of suspicion of smuggling goods committed using official position by an organized group (Part 3 of Article 201-3 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).